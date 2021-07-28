Friday, July 30th
Cody
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
Park County Fair, all day, Park County Fairgrounds.
Saturday, July 31st
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Verizon Cellular Plus backpack giveaway, 10 a.m.-noon, 1826 17th Street. Backpack includes school supplies.
Cody Elks Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Elks lawn. Proceeds benefit the Woman Veterans Program. For more information call(307) 587-3296.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
Park County Fair, all day, Park County Fairgrounds.
Sunday, August 1st
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 2nd
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, August 3rd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
