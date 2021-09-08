We all experience anxiety. For example, speaking in front of a group can make us anxious, but that anxiety also motivates us to prepare and practice. Driving in heavy traffic is another common source of anxiety, but it helps keep us alert and cautious to avoid accidents. However, when feelings of intense fear and distress become overwhelming and prevent us from doing everyday activities, an anxiety disorder may be the cause.
Anxiety is a feeling of unease, worry or fear. Anxiety may be a mental health problem if your feelings are very strong or last a long time.
Anxiety isn’t necessarily a bad thing because it can spur us on, stay alert, make us aware of risks and motivate us to solve problems.
However, it can be a problem if its affecting your ability to live your life. If your anxiety is ongoing, intense, hard to control or out of proportion to your situation, it can be a sign to seek mental health help.
Anxiety can affect both your mind and your body. The affect on your mind can include a feeling of dread or fearing the worst, feeling on edge or panicky, unable to concentrate, irritability, feeling detached from yourself and the world around you.
Physical feelings can include restlessness, feeling dizzy or light-headed, wobbly legs or pins and needles in your hands or feet, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, nausea, going to the bathroom more often, sweating, headache, dry mouth, sleep problems and panic attacks.
Anxiety can also affect your behavior. You may withdraw from friends and family, feel unable to go to work, or avoid certain places. Avoiding the situations can give you short term relief, the anxiety often returns the next time you’re in the situation. Avoiding it only reinforces the feeling of danger and never gives you a chance to find out whether your fears are true or not.
Some common anxiety disorders are:
• Generalized anxiety disorder – feeling anxious or worried most of the time.
• Panic disorder – having regular panic attacks, often for no apparent reason.
• Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – having anxiety problems after experiencing a stressful or frightening event.
• Social disorder – a fear or dread of social situations. It’s more than just shyness or nerves; it’s a fear of being judged by others, being embarrassed or humiliated.
• Obsessive compulsive disorder, (OCD) – having recurring unpleasant thoughts or obsessions and performing certain routines over and over, to relieve the anxiety.
• Phobias – overwhelming fear of a specific object, place, situation or feeling.
There are many different factors that can make anxiety disorders more likely to happen. These include:
• Genetics – if you have a close relative with anxiety disorder, you’re more likely to develop one yourself.
• A chemical inbalance in the brain that involves controlling and regulating your mood.
• Having a painful long term health condition.
• Experiencing past traumatic events such as childhood abuse, domestic violence or bullying.
• A history of drug or alcohol misuse.
• Your current life situation, such as experiencing money, housing problems, unemployment, work stress, loneliness, or difficult family or personal relationships.
Having a talk with your family doctor is the first step in learning how to navigate your needs to help you on the path to freedom.
The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)
Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255, press 1.
“Anxiety does not empty tommorow of it’s sorrows, but only empties today of it’s strength.” Charles Spurgeon
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Park County. (307) 250-2978.
