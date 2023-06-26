Every woman my age invariably has jewelry. Whether it was inherited, given to her, or something she bought for herself.
Men, I’ve noticed, tend not to, usually having different types of collections instead. For example, my husband has worn only two rings in his life, both wedding rings. Once upon a time, he wore a chain that hung beneath his undershirt. He does have a small collection of watches, but most of those go unworn these days, a Fitbit having taken their place. His collection comprises airplanes: art, models, books.
I, though, have a collection of jewelry. Some inherited, a few gifts, most I bought myself.
While I hope to have at least another 20-25 years ahead, I am also at a juncture where I think about what will happen to my collection once I pass away.
I ask myself questions, none of which have obvious answers. Should I leave specific pieces to certain people? Or should I let them select their favorites in a round robin fashion? Should I stipulate that before they get the items in question, they have to buy a jewelry box or safe? Should I sell them off as a collection prior to that time, knowing that my taste isn’t in keeping with theirs?
I also think about how this collection came into existence and if that needs to be passed down too. Will anyone care? Maybe, maybe not.
I have always loved jewelry. From the first time I was cognizant of my grandmother’s rings, on her hands 70 years older than my own. She loved gemstones that sparkled. Then, like so many things, it skipped a generation, bypassing my mother altogether and hitting me like a vengeance.
My mother was not a sparkly gem kind of gal. She preferred unadorned silver and gold. Occasionally a cabochon (unfaceted) stone might adorn a ring. Most notably a small deep blue lapis on a silver pinky ring. Also, pearls. She had several strands, from imitation to real. She often relayed the story of how my grandmother told her she would be sorry she didn’t have a diamond engagement ring. She never was.
I waited years to have a true gemstone. My entreaties for a sparkling stone ring often listed on my birthday and Christmas lists were met with my mother’s love for anything that didn’t sparkle. One year I received a turquoise ring. Another, red coral.
Mom had a collection of silver bangles spanning her journeys across the globe. A habit I recently picked up. My mother wore one or two at a time. I, being on the more flamboyant side of the spectrum, tend to wear eight or more, always mixing a few of hers in so I have a piece of her with me. Those bangles are now spread amongst me and her granddaughters, a distinct memento from her.
My grandmother, of course, always wore her engagement and wedding rings. On her right hand, it was a sea-green aquamarine with flower-set diamonds. Except for one time, she wasn’t. That night, she was wearing a marquis-shaped dusty purple stone ring surrounded by seed pearls.
I asked her about it. With her surprisingly candid answer that she didn’t really like the ring, I wanted to find out more. Why didn’t she like it? It had been someone else’s ring, or a gift perhaps, and she didn’t want to talk about it. That secret has gone with her to the great beyond and when I see her next, that’s one question, stored away now for decades, I will hopefully get the answer to.
But this is when I started to learn about old jewelry. That it has history and a story.
When I was in high school, my grandmother showed me an oval shaped citrine ring that had belonged to my great aunt. I was bold enough to ask her for it. She looked at my mother. The three of us were in Grannie’s dining room, the trio of us discussing the fate of this family piece. My mother assented. I sensed Grannie was reluctant to pass it on to me, but pass it on she did. I wore that ring for years on my right pinky.
I lament the loss of family heirlooms, most of which I never saw. The dozens of ring and jewelry boxes in a barrel-domed chest at my great aunt’s home discovered empty after the break-in at the house. As a teenager, I was outraged that those family pieces had been left behind in an unalarmed house. As an adult, I try not to think of this robbery as it only makes me angry again. Instead, I instill myself with hope the pieces are somewhere in the world being loved.
When I was in college, my best friend’s parents gave me an amethyst ring. The setting was cast using an old mold. A Victorian recreation. I was once again hooked.
I developed a penchant for antique or period jewelry from the Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian and Deco periods. I love the design, intricacy and craftsmanship from these eras. If not all, most of my baubles include some type of sparkle.
I am careful about acquisitions though. There have been instances when I’ve been in a shop, put on a piece and immediately taken it off. The bad juju from it still pouring forth, even if it has been buried in salt to take it away. Sometimes that energy just can’t be gotten rid of. This is going to sound a bit silly, but I always tell a new-to-me piece that it’s going to a good home where it will be taken care of and loved.
When I look in my jewelry box, I can visualize the circumstances when I purchased each piece inside of it. Most are rings and bracelets because I can see them when worn. They are more for the wearer than necklaces and earrings, which the wearer can’t see unless they catch their reflection somewhere.
Some pieces are expensive, others not. Like a favorite abstract red wooden bracelet I spied in the window of a tobacco shop in the Cinque Terre or the gold ring that was made by a Romanian jeweler for his wife. His grandson sold it to a jeweler, and it was waiting for me to take it home.
I think, too, of the friends I’ve made buying jewelry. The shopkeepers or salespeople with whom I developed relationships. The history lessons received about different pieces and eras and what makes them special or unique. Knowledge I’m able to tuck away and use later when it’s needed.
I worry about what might happen to my collection after I’m gone, and then I think of my dad. He responded to a question about something that would happen after he died and he responded by saying “Why would I care? I’ll be dead.”
But I do care. Because for me, I not only love my collection, I feel like I’m a custodian of it. All of these pieces have stories to tell, almost all of them lost to the ages. But some I do know, and I’d like that knowledge to be passed down too. Most are not the type of pieces that should be stored haphazardly in a box. Care should be taken with them so they last another several generations. I am caretaker until the next person can be entrusted to care for it and love the collection as I do.
For now, I need to remember that I have this collection for myself. My enjoyment. It’s a collection, like many who might collect almost anything from comic books to models to figurines. It may be infinitely impractical, but it is part of who I am.
Story series: Anyone can write
Story series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
