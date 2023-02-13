image

Al and Pete Simpson have a long history in Cody. Pictured are their parents, Milward L. and Lorna Simpson, in 1973. (Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy Photo

For the first “Local Lore with Bob Richard” program of the 2023 season,Richard welcomes back special guests Al and Pete Simpson for the continuation of their lively conversation about Old Timers and Early Day Women of the Cody area, begun at a program last fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.