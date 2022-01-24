The 2022 officers for Park County Master Gardeners are co-Presidents Katherine Clarkson (Cody meetings) and Nancy Ryan (Powell meetings), Recording Secretary Linda Pettengill and Treasurer Brian Beauvais.
There are no meetings until March. The group meets the first Monday of each month. Cody meetings are held at the UW Extension conference room in the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue, and Powell meetings are held at the Powell County Library conference room entrance on Clark Street, starting at 7 p.m. The next meeting is March 7 in Powell.
