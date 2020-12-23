The Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently promoted six active cadet members.
Rui Parker, of Deaver, completed the additional requirements needed for Chief Master Sergeant, the highest non-commissioned grade, and received the Armstrong award for Achievement 8. The award is named after Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon.
Brothers Jay and Eli Swaney from Powell, completed achievement 5 and were recognized with Civil Air Patrol’s Lindbergh Award, named after Charles Lindbergh, the first person to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. This achievement confers the rank of Cadet Master Sergeant. Sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Sara Shopa of Powell completed their first achievement, earned the Curry Award, and were promoted from Airman Basic to Airman. Major General John Curry was the first National Commander of Civil Air Patrol.
These awards recognize excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. Cadets are required to complete tests, be physically fit, and attend Character Development and Leadership lessons, with the intent to develop future leaders with great character. In addition, cadets are exposed to Aerospace Education activities and perform community service activities. Cadets also abide by the four Core Values – integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect.
Meetings occur at the Powell Armory on Tuesday evenings 6:30-8:30. The public is invited to attend. Cadets can join Civil Air Patrol between the ages of 12 and 17 and can stay in the cadet program until age 21. Adults 18 and over can join as senior members. More information about Civil Air Patrol can be found at gocivilairpatrol.com or wywg.cap.gov. Contact Lt. Col. BJ Carlson at (307) 762-3536 for more local squadron information.
