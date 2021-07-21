Fusing Native American and hip-hop culture, Supaman says he uses his art to teach, delivering a message of truth.
The award-winning Native American hip-hop artist and dancer, whose real name is Christian Takes Gun Parrish, will perform 7 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Robbie Powwow Garden.
“He has a wonderful vibrant energy and a really strong voice,” center executive director Rebecca West said. “He’s approachable for people who think they don’t like rappers. He bridges that gap and is blending the traditional and the new.”
As a member of the “Apsaalooke Nation” Supaman makes his home on the Crow reservation in Montana. Supaman’s presentation combines Native culture, comedy and urban hip-hop culture. According to his bio, he spreads an empowering message of hope, pride and resilience.
“I would say what sets me apart from other artists is the way I incorporate Native culture into hip-hop culture,” he said in an interview with the Smithsonian Museum. “It’s not only an instrumental fusion, but also a visual balance of cultures.”
West said she first heard Supaman perform at a Native education conference a few years ago. Wanting to expand the Center’s interpretation of the arts, staff reached out to Supaman about six months ago.
“We wanted to try something different as far as our outreach audience,” she said. “He advocates strong forms of expression and is a voice for different tribal traditions.”
Supaman was the recipient of the 2017 MTV VMA award for “Best Fight Against the System.” He is also a Nammy “Native American Music Award” winner, “North American Indigenous Image Award winner and Tunney Award winner.
He was awarded The Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Award in Canada for best video and was voted MTV’s new Artist of the Week.
His 2018 nominations brought him home awards for Best Hip Hop Album and Best Producer for the Indigenous Music Awards.
He recently released his latest album “Medicine Bundle.”
Opening for Supaman is Native drum group Crow Song Dogs.
“The drum group that’s opening is a nod to some of these wonderful powwow traditions,” West said. “We wanted to incorporate a traditional element as well.”
The gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the opening act taking the stage at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.
Limited seating is available in the open grass arena. Personal lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Coolers or backpacks won’t be allowed.
To purchase tickets go to centerofthewest.org/supaman-concert/.
If you go
What: Supaman performance with opening act Crow Song Dogs
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Robbie Powwow Gardens at Buffalo Bill Center of the West
Cost: $15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.