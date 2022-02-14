On Thursday at noon, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West hosts the next installment in the “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series of free talks in the Coe Auditorium.
In the illustrated presentation, Richard discusses the history of the Husky Oil Company, which was started by Glenn Nielson in 1938. Glenn, along with his wife Olive, was a major donor and benefactor for the community of Cody. Bob shares many stories about both the company and the legacy of Glenn and the Nielson family.
The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. In 2022, the talks take place the third Thursday of each month (exceptions to the schedule include the May and June talks, which take place the second Thursday).
With a wealth of knowledge about the Cody and Yellowstone National Park areas, Richard has a lifetime of stories to share with future generations.
A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard’s varied experiences are pure West. He worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.
Educated at the Universities of Wyoming, Arizona, and California (Fresno), Richard has served as a teacher and school administrator, a decorated United States Marine Corps pilot in Vietnam, and, for 21 years, helped coordinate American Red Cross service and relief activities in the western United States.
