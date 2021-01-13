Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Erica Lucas, $105; Jaxson Carter, $103; Vanessa Mendez, $135; James Patrick, $125; Michael Thompson, $105; Maya Snyder, $103; Meghan Goetz, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian McGonagle, improper use of child safety restraint, $130; Jame Kelley, fishing without a license, $250; Cooper Jackson, no seat belt, $25; Michael Jones, obstructed windshield, $90; Robert Capron, failure to yield, $90; Roxann Perry, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 100 days, 98 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $1,070; Belle Cox, no seat belt, $25; James Blakely, no seat belt, $25; Kaiden Lee, careless driving, $240; Steven Ward, oversized vehicle sign and warning lights required, $240; Rachel Walker, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane and speeding, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,010; Jacqueline Underwood, no seat belt, $25; Jessica Brown, use of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Stetson Durand, Cowley, $103; Caleb Carter, Abilene, Texas, $65; Terry Morgan, Boise, Idaho, $105; Terence Smith, Portola Hills, Calif., $97; Locke Murphy, Columbus, Mont., $130; Allee Gottula, Billings, $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Stetson Durand, Cowley, no auto insurance, $560; Kristy McNiven, Burlington, invlaid docs, $140; Remington Rusch, Byron, taking furbearer animal without license, $450; Jorge Carmona Garay, Greybull, invalid docs, $150; Andre Corbin, Buffalo, Minn., violating Game & Fish laws, $250.
