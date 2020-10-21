University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel and his partner Gabrielle Allen’s “Think and Drink” series discussion is now available on the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research YouTube channel.
Seidel and Allen discussed a vision for the land-grant university’s mission in the 21st century and how UW can meet statewide and global challenges.
This week’s “Think and Drink” topic, “Suffrage and its Legacies: Women, Politics and the Vote,” cosponsored by the UW Gender and Women’s Studies Program, is Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m.
University of California-Los Angeles historian Ellen Dubois will discuss her most recent book, “Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote,” commemorating the broad sweep of the women’s suffrage movement. She will have a discussion with Cathy Connolly, a UW professor of gender and women’s studies and Wyoming state representative. UW Professor Renee Laegreid, a historian of the American West, will moderate the discussion.
To view past “Think and Drink” discussions, go to the WIHR’s YouTube channel.
For more information about the “Think and Drink” series, email Scott Henkel at scott.henkel@uwyo.edu or follow on Facebook.
