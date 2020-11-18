Cody Regional Health is preparing for its annual community Thanksgiving dinner and while this year won’t include in-person dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’ll still be a dinner with all the fixings.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 26, people may use the drive-thru at the third entrance of the hospital marked “Monument Entrance C.”
Donations are appreciated and all funds help pay for next year’s meal.
To that end, organizers are again reaching out to community bakers who would be willing to donate pies and other desserts to go alongside the packaged meals handed out in a drive-thru.
“If you are willing to bake pie, cookies, or anything sweet and delicious for this year’s dinner, we are asking that you please email crh@codyregionalhealth.org or call (307) 578-2512 at least four days prior to Thanksgiving to help our kitchen prepare,” the hospital post reads. “Please stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands often and physical distance as much as possible during this time of year.”
The hospital is looking for donated desserts for the dinner, while Bistro staff will be cooking the meal consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, cranberry salad and green bean casserole.
The hospital took over the annual community dinner three years ago and it was so popular the first year they changed the venue last year to take more people.
The second year they expected around 300 people.
This year, despite all of the issues, they’re nearly doubling that to 500 meals.
