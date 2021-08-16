Historically, the local community schoolhouse was uniquely and strategically positioned between the three institutions of home, church and state. That means it functioned traditionally as an extension of the family, a friend of the faith and an incubator for a free society.
This triangular relationship was what the Founding Fathers intended and envisioned for America’s schools because they understood all three institutions as God-ordained. It was not only natural that they complement each other and work together in harmony, but absolutely critical, especially for a brand new and highly fragile democratic republic.
The health and growth of a young country conceived in liberty would only be strengthened and sustained by such a relationship. Conversely, an emerging hostile or conflictual relationship would greatly weaken and potentially destroy this great American experiment. On all three fronts (domestic, ecclesiastical and societal), the Founder’s knew intuitively that the local schoolhouse would play a key role in America’s foundation and future as well as its success or demise.
Take the first one …
The schoolhouse as an extension of the family home. The Founder’s viewed the home as the most basic form of community, where all community begins and, therefore, where a child gets its first taste of community.
This meant a lot of things, but at the very least, it meant the children belonged to their parents, not to the state. This by definition meant the parents were responsible for their children’s education, not the church or the state. And this by definition meant the parent’s delegated (not relinquished) to the schoolhouse their responsibility to educate. (If they relinquished it, then the parents serve the school. If they delegated it, the school serves the parents.)
This of course means our schools should be an extension of the family, not vice-versa, which means American school life should be reinforcing family life and values, not replacing it or working against it. When it does, the pushback should be immediate and overwhelming.
Take the second one …
The schoolhouse as a support to the faith community. As new towns were popping up everywhere in this country during its infancy, the first two structures built were usually the church house and the schoolhouse (often the same building). This was not accidental nor incidental. As a priority, in every new American community, the two were joined at the hip. And there was a reason for it, conveyed clearly by John Adams: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
How savvy, then, the secularists were in creating a false dichotomy between all things public and all things religious, and when the paradigm shift happened, they caught most Americans off guard and flat-footed.
By making the Constitution say things it never said (the “separation of church and state” clause, for example), they succeeded in muzzling all expressions of faith in a place where our young people spend 30-40 hours a week of their lives, nine months out of every year, for thirteen years. (And over the subsequent 30-40 years, we watched teen pregnancies, drug use and school shootings sky-rocket while academic competencies plummeted.)
But in a free society where religious freedom is at the core of all other freedoms, the schoolhouse should be a place where freedom of religion is taught and practiced, not freedom from religion.
Which leads us to the third one …
The schoolhouse as an incubator for a free society. This is the place where we raise up great Americans (or the opposite), because as Lincoln said, “The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation becomes the philosophy of government in the next.”
A classical liberal arts education was always about liberating the mind from ignorance, freeing the mind from “mind blinds.” The liberal arts were the arts of liberty, the arts of freedom: reading (intellectual freedom), writing (freedom of the press), rhetoric, elocution & debate (freedom of speech), theology (freedom of religion).
Ronald Reagan was known for saying, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” The Founder’s knew how true this was, and thus were keenly aware of the place the local community schoolhouse would play in either preventing this extinction or contributing to it.
It is this grander vision for our local schools to which we must return or we will continue to move at break-neck speed in the direction we’re watching our country go.
