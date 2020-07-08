Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Fawnda Howard, $125; Jeremy Hansen, $25; Kira Ruffino, $125; Ryan Stam, $120; Logan Brown, $140; Alicia McConnell, $120; Tiffany Gerhardt, $82; Richard Baran, $110; Daniel Gisonda, $120; Joshua Schatz, $170.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Tanner Elton, no seat belt, $25; Melissa Wood, no seat belt – passenger under 12-years old, $10; Cameron Hawthorne, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Dondi Bradshaw, breach of peace and interference with a peace officer, jail 90 days, 80 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $855; Joshua Allison, illegally baiting big game, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $400.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kevin Shirley, Taylorsville, Ky., $100; Jonathan Popova-Jones, Boulder, Colo., $125; Michael Brown, Milford, Mich., $150; Rodney Sabo, Loveland, Ohio, $160; Tiffany Reynolds, West Valley, Utah, $105; Mathew Karriker, Bend, Ore., $155; Mark Brisbin, Claremore, Okla., $90; Marvin Harshbarger, Shoshoni, $88; Darren Perkins, Kanosh, Utah, $135; Carolyn Nessmann, Oak Creek, Wis., $115; Brittany Gormly, Tahlequah, Okla., $15; Jason Reimer, Red Lodge, $120; Haydn Jones, Hastings, Neb., $150; Robert Van Buskirk, Chapin, S.C., $120; Troy Minch, Williston, N.D., $110; Grace Kruzan, Frederic, Wis., $145; Breanna Armstrong, Sheridan, $100; Richard Johnson, Mountain Center, Calif., $125; Thomas Stoddard, Royal Oak, Mich., $105; Tammy Hoult, Savoy, Ill., $110; Seung Lee, Billings, $215; Garren Medicine Cloud, Riverton, $90; Craig Kober, Greybull, $105; Beverly Wead, Smithfield, Utah, $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jerome Mininger, Hesston, Kan., possession of controlled substance and speeding, jail 30 days, 30 days suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $500; Darin Guckeen, Livingston, Mont., driving under the influence of controlled substances, driving with an invalid license, no auto insurance, and interference with a peace officer, jail 180 days, 158 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,755; Trinette Langston, driving with invalid license, $355.
