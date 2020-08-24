Thursday’s Concert in the Park at Cody’s City Park bandshell isn’t just a final chance to attend this year or a chance to get some ice cream.
This year, having a full two months of live music at all has been seen as quite the accomplishment.
At Tuesday night’s Cody City Council meeting, member Diane Ballard applauded the city staff who helped make it happen, especially the Parks and Recreation Department from manager Rick Manchester to concert planner Kayla Rivers.
“Thanks for making it a reality,” she said. “They filled in with a lot of local talent, you can socially distance. I encourage people to attend.”
The final concert features one of the few non-local bands that didn’t back out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions.
100 Proof of Billings plays alt-rock and alt-country originals and a wide variety of cover songs. They released their first album “Lost and Found” in September 2019, with all original lyrics and songs.
100 Proof has opened for country star Curtis Grimes, indie sensation Sista Otis, comedian Bag Lady Sue, Reckless Kelly, Belle Plaine and Blake Bergland.
The band consists of Shaylyn Wolff (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Jeremy Wolff (vocals, guitar, mandolin and percussion), Jim Sommerfeldt (bass), Dan Jodrey (drums) and Joey Pruitt (lead guitar).
They start at 6:30 p.m., while the ice cream social begins at 5:30 p.m., with people who want to partake encouraged to not be late. The ice cream sundaes will be dished up by the Cody City Council and staff.
