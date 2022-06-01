Artist and art professor John Hitchcock joins the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Plains Indian Museum on June 6-10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day to demonstrate the use of printmaking techniques and drawing while chatting with visitors.
At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hitchcock has served as an Associate Dean of Arts, Faculty Director of The Studio Learning Community, and Art Department Graduate Chair. He is an award-winning artist who uses the print medium to explore relationships of community, land, and culture. He has taught printmaking at UW-Madison since 2001. Prior to that he was at the University of Minnesota, Morris. He holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Texas Tech University.
Hitchcock has been the recipient of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation Artistic Innovation and Collaboration grant, New York; Jerome Foundation Grant, Minnesota; the Creative Arts Award, Emily Mead Baldwin Award in the Creative Arts and the Kellett Mid-Career Award at the University of Wisconsin. His artwork has been exhibited at numerous venues including the International Print Center New York, New York; Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Museum of Wisconsin Arts, West Bend, Wisconsin; The Rauschenberg Project Space, New York, New York; “Air, Land, Seed” on the occasion of the Venice Biennale 54th International Art at the University of Ca’ Foscari, Venice, Italy. Solo exhibition includes the American Culture Center in Shanghai, Shanghai, China; Portland Art Museum, Portland, Oregon; Missoula Art Museum, Missoula, Montana; Mulvane Art Museum, Topeka, Kansas; Plains Art Museum, Fargo, North Dakota, Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, New Mexico; American Indian Community House Gallery, New York, New York; North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Forks, North Dakota.
View Hitchcock’s artwork at: hybridpress.net and at his Instagram page.
