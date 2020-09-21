People will have the opportunity to build beds for children in need Saturday.
The Worland chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is organizing an event at Trinity Lutheran Church, where volunteers can put their building skills to work.
“We need about 50 volunteers,” said organizer Dan Fredrick.
Volunteers can sign up for a slot at signupgenius.com/go/70a0a44a8a82aa7f94-bunks1.
All roles start between 8:30-9 a.m. and go to 1 p.m. People can be involved in a variety of steps in the process, including cutting wood, using sanders, drilling assembly, inspection and delivery.
The event is part of nationwide movement Bunks Across America, where Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters seek to provide beds for those in need. The goal: build 5,000 bunks in one day.
It’s the second year in a row the Worland group has done a build in Cody – last year around 50 beds were built in City Park.
The organization’s motto: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
If you go
What: Building beds for needy children
When: 8:30 a.m.
Saturday
Where: Trinity Lutheran Church
Cost: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.