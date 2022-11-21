image

Santa Claus is indeed coming to town — in a Guardian Flight helicopter! — as part of Yellowstone Regional Airport's inaugural Santa Fly-in event. The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26.

 Courtesy photo

As airlines across the country continue to deal with pilot shortages, Yellowstone Regional Airport is bringing in the big guns to show kids how cool aviation can be – jolly, old St. Nick himself.

