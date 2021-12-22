Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Adam Hopper, failure to stop or yield for a school bus with flashing lights and stop sign, $310; Morgan Hansen, speeding, $103; Gustav Ostman, speeding, $125; Dalton Spitz, speeding in a school zone, $160; James Brady III, speeding in a school zone, warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ernest Oliver Jr., permit dog to disturb the peace, $150, $10; Frankie Rohrer, littering, $310; Billy Wright, public intoxication, warrant for failure to pay fine.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Glen Hopkinson, Byron, speeding in a school zone, $150; Ricky Smith, Shiprock, N.M., speeding, $109; Clinton Mulbay, Palmer, Alaska, no valid or expired registration, $100; Alan Carreon-Alvarez, East Wenatche, Wash., speeding, $158.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Morgan Jacobson, Burlington, interfering with a police officer, $750, $10, disorderly conduct, $300.
