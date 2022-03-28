A special exhibit now at the Wyoming State Library, “Cowboy Carnegies: Wyoming’s Historic Libraries,” explores the history, architecture, significance and preservation of these buildings.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, industrialist Andrew Carnegie spent $56 million of his personal fortune to build 1,681 public library buildings in the United States. Sixteen Wyoming towns and cities in 15 counties received a total of $245,000 of his library building grants between 1899 and 1917. Per capita, Wyoming received more money from Carnegie than any other state.
Wyoming’s Carnegie libraries were located in Albany, Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Niobrara, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater (Green River and Rock Springs), Uinta and Weston counties. Some still serve as libraries, or as part of newer, expanded library buildings. Some were repurposed as museums or for local government functions. Others were demolished and exist only as fond memories for those who once walked through their doors.
This traveling exhibit was created by the Alliance for Historic Wyoming (AHW) with funding from Wyoming Humanities. Learn more at historicwyoming.org/carnegielibraries.
