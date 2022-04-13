A Constitution Bee for young men of the 2022 Senior Class of Park County will be held April 21 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be sponsored by The Sons of Freedom (formerly the Park County Republican Men’s Club.) First prize of $1000, 2nd prize of $600 and third prize of $400 will be up for grabs. Bradley Fick, Hunter Hall and Rylan Knopp, all of Cody High School, will be competing for the top three prizes.
“The Sons of Freedom men’s organization feels that the senior male graduates from high schools in Park County deserve to be recognized as they enter the adult world,” Spokesman Bob Berry, SoF treasurer, said, “This is a great way to show it.”
The Sons of Freedom encourage everyone to attend this patriotic gathering. Come and cheer on these young men as they compete for some serious prize money. Location is the Heart Mountain Club House at 1001 Rd 18, Powell, WY 82435. Take Hwy 249 north of Ralston 3 miles to the intersection of Lane 10, on right. Contact (307) 899-5353 for more information.
