In the summers of 1893 and 1897, Arnold Hague led a group of hardy geologists and surveyors through the Absaroka Mountains in an effort to chronicle the remote volcanic peaks east of Yellowstone National Park. Hague was vaguely familiar with the area having spent many summers in the Park studying its many geothermal features. As a member of the U.S. Geological Survey, he was thoroughly educated on the subject, as he had previously explored volcanic geology in Guatemala and the Pacific Northwest. In 1899, the USGS. published Hague’s geological findings in the Absaroka Folio.
A notable member of Hague’s expedition was a young geologist named Thomas Jaggar. He was twenty-two years old and fresh out of college, having just graduated from Harvard with a degree in geology. Jaggar kept a diary of the excursion and field notes of his geologic observations. He also took hundreds of photographs throughout the field surveys using both film and glass plate negatives. Ninety of these photographs have been located.
Looking back on Jaggar’s photographs today, it is fascinating to see the landscape of Park County as it looked more than 120 years ago. A few notable things have changed. Ranches, cabins, and roads have penetrated many of the valleys in which Jaggar found little development and the frequency of wildfires have caused altered densities of tree growth. But the mountains and other geologic features the expedition encountered along their routes have barely changed.
Over the course of this coming summer, my intention is to replicate many of Thomas Jaggar’s photographs from both his 1893 and 1897 expeditions. Doing so will remind us of our geographic history and help us learn about what geographic changes have occurred in Park County over the past century. This mission will involve reaching some exceptional locations and it will undoubtedly be a fun learning opportunity.
To begin this project I wanted to start somewhere accessible while the higher mountains are still unreachable due to deep snow and swollen streams. On a recent Saturday morning, my girlfriend and I, and our pack of excited dogs set off on the Dead Indian Gulch Trail in an effort to find the locations of a few of Jaggar’s photographs and duplicate these scenes to the best of our abilities.
In the summer of 1893 the U.S.G.S. party set off from the mining community of Cooke City and followed the Clarks Fork River down to Sunlight Basin. After travelling up Sunlight Creek for a few days to inspect the mining area, the party retraced its steps to drop camp on Dead Indian Creek, where Jaggar noted the good arrowheads he found.
Over the next few days Jaggar struck off by himself to explore the geology of the deep canyon below the camp. One day he followed an established trail atop a pronounced limestone bench overlooking a section of the canyon where Dead Indian Creek, Sunlight Creek, and the Clarks Fork merge. On this particular day trip Jaggar noted finding sheep skulls and elk antlers in abundance, uncovering fossils on the rock slopes, and even catching trout and white fish after descending to the river.
Jaggar took a few photographs down into the canyon while he was perched on the trail ledge. On our more recent jaunt, my girlfriend and I were able to pin down the general locations where Jagger captured these images.
After comparing our images with Jaggar’s, the only discernible differences between the canyon of old and the one we see today are the amount of spruce and scrub pines clinging to the steep slopes and the increased forestation on the foothills above the canyon.
If you would like to witness this breathtaking area for yourself this summer, entry into the Clarks Fork Canyon area can be achieved from multiple points.
Beautiful vistas into the canyon can be accessed from above via the Dead Indian Gulch trailhead. The path leads you along the crags of the rift’s southern rim before steeply dropping down the canyon wall to a small meadow along the river. This was the same route Jaggar followed in 1893.
This route has also been historically used by Native Americans and other early travelers as a direct passage in and out of the remote area. In fact, the trail was likely used by the Nez Perce as they descended from the mountains in their 1877 flight to elude the U.S. Army.
The lower portion of the canyon can be reached from the Morrison Jeep Trail. This route begins at the mouth of the Clarks Fork Canyon and follows the canyon floor for a few miles before switchbacking up onto the Dillworth Bench and then atop the Beartooth Plateau.
This road was fashioned from the original stock trail by Jess Simington & his family in the 1930’s to provide better access to his Switchback Ranch.
Either route, from above or below, provides access to some of the steepest and most beautiful scenery in Park County.
