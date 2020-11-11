We recognize that vampires, bats, and ghosts are correlated with frightening holidays, especially Halloween. But did you know these creatures and animal also reference plants? Botanical life rarely receives credit for being ominous, even though they take the shape devilish creatures.
The common broomrape or the herbivorous Count Dracula has tooth-shaped leaves and is a yellow spike that sticks out of the ground. While this plant can produce their own food, it will only grow a few centimeters tall. However, when its roots are attached to an adjoining plant, it will grow 15-50 centimeters. The more they take from their victims, the more prosperous they become.
To some people, this next plant appears to have the same nightmarish characteristics of a bat. It has ruffled leaves that bear close resemblance to a bat in flight. When its seed pods form it takes the shape of an alien.
If you’re not daunted yet, this species will frighten you and it is my favorite flower, the ghost orchid.
Swaying to the breeze in the night, the ghost orchid will hypnotize you with its celestial beauty. The florets do not have any chlorophyll (green pigment) and thus are white in nature. This orchid also has no leaves, so the roots have the job of photosynthesis. They adhere to the trunks of tress and establish a symbiotic relationship with the mycorrhizal fungus. Without this relationship, the plant and fungus cannot survive. The fungus requires the sugar from the orchid and in exchange it collects and provides nutrients. When the plant is in bloom, it will have one to ten blossoms however, only one will bloom at a time, which mirrors a ghost hovering in the wind.
The next flower is certain to astound you with its scent. It is the titan arum, also known as the corpse plant, and when flowering it exudes a potent smell similar to rotten meat. The blossom can grow up to 12 feet tall and it only blooms for three days.
In the initial phase, one part of the plant releases a powerful stench and inflorescence that generates warmth. In the second phase the female portion of the flower becomes susceptible to propagation and during the third phase the male flowers release their pollen. I have had the opportunity to see this plant in bloom and you can smell it up to 100 away.
As we can observe, nature can be just as creepy as movies. If you are seeking for an unusual way to become frighten, google these and other scary plants. If you are brave enough to bring one of these species into your houseplant collection, beware they may look at your other plants as its next victim. Any queries or comments pleases reach out to me at katherineclarkson2@gmail.com. Thank you for reading and continue being safe and healthy.
