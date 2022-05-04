Horses will once again feature in downtown Cody for the annual Best of the Rockies Cody Country Horse Sale and related events.
Horse sale events begin Friday with all day video previews at The Irma of the horses that will be in the auction the next day. For those who prefer to see the horses up close and personal, there will be a ranch rodeo and horse previews starting at 1 p.m. Friday at Jake Clark’s Mule Days Arena in Ralston.
At 8 a.m. Saturday morning prospective buyers will also be able to have meet and greets with horses prior to the sale, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The show will have a lot to live up to, as organizer Kay Clark said the 2021 show was great and included one horse selling for more than $110,000.
She told city council Tuesday night she expected another packed event.
“It’s done very well,” she said. “It’s well known all throughout the United States.
“We do bring in quite a crowd for the sale.”
The downtown streets will also play host to family-friendly events as part of Horsin’ Around beginning Saturday morning. The annual event coincides with the Cody Country Horse Sale and offers a variety of rodeo-style street games and events for youths.
Children can pick up a street rodeo scorecard at participating businesses and enter to win prizes.
Two Mother’s Day baskets will also be up for grabs. Turn in any local shopping receipts from Saturday to the bin on the Chamber front porch to enter. Make sure receipts have name and phone number.
Grand prize and basket winner will be announced Tuesday.
