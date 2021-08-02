Local author Bob Richard will be giving a free talk and book signing of “Memoir of a 1950s Yellowstone Horse Ranger” at noon at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.
Book signing follows at 1 p.m. at Points West Market store.
Richard shares stories and photographs from his time working as a horse ranger in Yellowstone National Park in the 1950s.
It’s the first of the four-part “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series of programs. With a wealth of knowledge about the Cody and Yellowstone National Park areas, Richard has a lifetime of stories to share with future generations.
Future talks:
Sept. 9: Frost & Richard Camping Co. – Journey to Yellowstone
Oct. 21: Topic to be announced
Nov. 18: Topic to be announced
