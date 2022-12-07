There’s a place in Texas called The Brookwood Community, a nonprofit, residential and vocational development for adults with disabilities, on 485 acres just west of Houston.
Its mission is to provide an educational environment that creates meaningful work, builds a sense of belonging and awakens a sense of purpose in the lives of those adults, according to its website.
It also operates two satellites that are smaller versions of Brookwood, which exemplify the ultimate dream of Kathy Liscum. She helped start Pardners Café in the Park County Library, where adults with disabilities, like her son Colin Christensen who has Down ’s syndrome, work in the restaurant alongside their mentors.
Liscum’s near-term dream is to hire a part-time café manager and also acquire space that would accommodate other Cody Pardners enterprises as well as a clubhouse. That idea arose because, after about 10 months in business, the café has almost reached its maximum for staffing. Further, not all Pardners are suited for restaurant tasks.
“We want to expand our opportunities,” she said. “We want to offer work that’s suitable for other adults with disabilities.”
“I like the idea of a work center for consignment jobs,” Liscum continued, where the Pardners could create centerpieces or do “piecework” such as labeling postcards for business promotions or assembling swag bags. “We would be perfect for doing something like that.”
Ideally, such a place would be located in central Cody. “I’d love a simple, little house, a fixer-upper that just needed some TLC, where projects could be done in different rooms,” she said. “We’d be willing to consider almost anything.”
Although the café staff doesn’t receive payment for their work, they do receive benefits from it.
“All the money we make goes into Cody Pardners,” Liscum explained.
The funds support activities at least four times a year, which included the rodeo, several crafting events and a magic show in Billings this year.
“We try to do things that are fun,” she said.
Pardners’ genesis
When Liscum retired and moved here in 2015, she started looking into options for Colin after he graduated from high school. Familiar with the Texas facilities, she recalled thinking, “I wondered if we could do that in Cody, in a different environment.”
Four years later she attended one of Brookwood’s semi-annual Network Days conferences, a three-day workshop for planning, developing, managing social enterprises or a
residential community for those with developmental disabilities.
Upon her return, “I talked to all kinds of people,” Liscum said. “I received positive feedback about a vocational program for adults with disabilities.”
She focused on jobs, rather than activities, because “work has always been a big part of my life.”
Then Covid arrived, putting plans on hold until fall 2021 when the organization became a nonprofit with a board of directors.
The Pardners started by bussing tables at Heritage Bakery, where the owner let them use the kitchen to prepare to-go dinners. Soon they needed more room, and the restaurant space at the library seemed ideal.
“The [county] commissioners were incredibly supportive,” Liscum said. “It’s a wonderful deal,” one dollar a month. “It’s a great space with windows and a kitchen. The public library, the staff and the community are really supportive.”
Recently, Cody Pardners hired an assistant café manager, part-time, to lighten Liscum’s job as café manager so she and the board can pursue the other goal, finding a separate space where the adults with disabilities can work and meet.
“It’s challenging to maintain forward momentum when I’m at the café from 10 to 3 every day of the week,” she said.
The ultimate dream
The organization is embarking on its first fundraising campaign, sending letters to community members who’ve shown an interest in their efforts. The request focuses on paying for the part-time staff and finding space.
The appeal is timed, Liscum said, “to help us move forward … because ’tis the season.”
“My big aspiration is residential support,” she added. “That’s my dream, where I’d love to see us go.”
In her dream, there would be a campus with vocational opportunities and residential options, Liscum said. It could comprise mini-homes with house parents for semi-independent living.
In her description, the campus would comprise “an intentional living neighborhood” with a variety of buildings for adults with disabilities, that’s integrated into, not isolated from, the community. It also might include senior housing.
Liscum stressed the vocational, rather than recreational, options, which would “show that Pardners have something to offer.” Nationwide, she said, 80% of adults with intellectual disabilities are underemployed. In the Cody café, the staff includes nine adults with disabilities.
“That’s a big dream,” she said of the campus. “But if you don’t start thinking about it, you’ll never get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.