G.M. Trevelyan warned us that “Education has produced a population able to read but unable to distinguish what is worth reading.” Learning without thinking. If we remove the latter, we will eventually undo the former, and vice-versa.
Many years ago, we stopped teaching kids how to distinguish what is worth reading and now we have produced a population of kids unable to read. That’s because education is a parallel process involving a paradoxical dynamic: learning and thinking.
At first glance, paradoxes seem to be inherently contradictory. In reality, they complement. Since both dynamics of learning and thinking are inter-related and interdependent, we error when we focus on the one to the exclusion of the other (read: swinging pendulums). Classrooms need to fire on both cylinders if both skills are to be developed in our students.
Herein lies the tension of course between the “old school” and newer educational models. The timeless merits of rote memorization are not lost on the traditionalist, while more innovative educators tend to gag on the same.
Conversely, progressive education leans heavily towards teaching kids to think, but then often wonders why classroom exercises quickly degenerate into “pooled ignorance.” It is because they have to have something to think about. Typically, most students are not born wise, logical or terribly deep (one’s own child, of course, the possible exception).
But human nature almost always defaults to either/or impulses, rather than both/and. When dealing with antithetical propositions, this is appropriate. When dealing with parallel truth, it is not. From a classroom standpoint, here’s why:
In math, “learning” involves computation, which means knowing your math facts, memorizing your times tables. (Instant recall is the goal, not bogging students down with having to count on their fingers to figure out what 7 x 8 is.) “Thinking” on the other hand involves application, which means being able to do story problems and such.
In language, grammar mechanics must be “learned” while intelligent composition (being able to write coherently) requires “thought”.
To learn in history is about what happened; to think in history is about who told you what happened.
To learn in science means observation; to think in science means experiment.
The learner loves to answer questions; the thinker loves to ask questions.
Following directions is more of a learning experience, while making decisions is more of a thinking experience.
Learning is all about acquiring facts and knowledge, while thinking is all about discovering truth and wisdom.
So education is a both/and endeavor, not either/or – both learning and thinking. When it is not, teachers are forced to jump on one bandwagon or the other, and students are robbed of their inheritance: a rich, classical liberal arts education.
But because truth is parallel (i.e., paradoxical), we can view the learning and thinking dynamics as two sides of the same coin, two edges of the same sword. When I study astronomy, I cannot help but “think God’s thoughts after Him” as famed 16th-Century astronomer Johann Kepler once exclaimed.
When as a child I would “think” incessantly about football, I found myself driven to “learn” everything about it that I could. Being from Wisconsin, I’d watch every Packer game, every replay, study their game plan, read and listen to every word Lombardi ever spoke or wrote, and chew it all over a zillion times. The more I learned, the more I thought about it; the more I thought about it, the more I’d want to learn.
When asked in later life how he developed such startling discoveries as the calculus, the law of gravity and the law of motion, Isaac Newton simply replied, “By always thinking about them.”
So learning and thinking are not antithetical. When I learn, I think. When I think, I learn. The two dovetail beautifully … or they should.
Someone once asked Charles Haddon Spurgeon how he reconciled God’s sovereignty with human responsibility. The great English preacher said, “I don’t – good friends don’t need reconciling.”
In school, as in life, learning and thinking should be good friends.
