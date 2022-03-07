March brings spring time and lots of fun at Park County Libraries. This month we not only celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday but also the unveiling of our much-anticipated seed libraries. Monday night, the Cody Library had a special Dr. Seuss Birthday Party. On March 21, the first day of spring will bring seed libraries to all Park County Libraries. Stop on by to see the collection of seeds offered at our libraries. Then join the Cody Library for the official kick off of our seed library with a program explaining what a seed library is, how it works and how you can participate.
Are you looking for a writing group? Then stop by the Cody Library on March 21 at 4 p.m. for the Cody Library Writing Group and enjoy the company and support of fellow writers.
Come to the Cody Library on Tuesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and enjoy a free yoga class taught by instructor Nikki Levine Bustos.
In conjunction with Wyoming Library to Business station at the Cody Library, we are hosting Small Business Training on March 21 at 4 p.m. in the Bison Room to discuss marketing your novel and the marketing resources available via our online resources.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on March 16 at 5 p.m. to discuss Listening Woman and the Wednesday Book Discussion on March 23 at 10 a.m. will be discussing “The Immoralists.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On March 25 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time as we make paper umbrella topiary. All supplies provided, please sign up in person or give us a call so we can reserve a spot for you.
The culmination of our Creative Aging Watercolor Class is being celebrated with a Watercolor Art Exhibit on March 30 at 10 a.m. Come see the wonderful works of art achieved by the participants of the Creative Aging program.
There is always lots of activities for the kids. Sleepy time stories are back. Join us for homeschool hour for kids every Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Cody Library offers Toddler Time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Read to a Dog on March 10, 17 and 31 at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Children in K-5th grade can join us on March 18 for a Very Hungry Caterpillar Party, a fun event filled with games, activities and snacks.
The Cody Library has a lot of fun activities for teens. Please join us for Homeschool Hour every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Stop by the Teen Space on Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. to create a Vision Board. Join us in the Teen Space during Spring Break for chess for all from 2-3 p.m. March 21-25.
Are you looking for some help this tax season the Cody Library is happy to announce we will have a VITA Tax Preparer Volunteer here to help low to moderate income people and people with disabilities with tax questions and self-prepared returns. Contact the Cody Library to make an appointment and learn more about days and times when someone will be here to help.
