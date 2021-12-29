FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake home game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
New Year’s Eve at The Irma, band starts 9 p.m., ball drop at midnight.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 1
Cody
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Yellowstone Quake home game, 7;30 p.m., Riley Arena.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 2
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
MONDAY, JANUARY 3
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 4
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
