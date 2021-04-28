Northwest College recently recognized 28 students this spring for academic excellence in their areas of study. The reception, which typically takes place in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center, was held via Zoom.

During the ceremony, students were recognized for academic merit, modeling academic inquiry and enthusiasm and engagement with faculty and students in their academic disciplines. Each of the College’s five divisions recognized students.

Students from the area who received recognition are listed, followed by their area of study.

Burlington

Isaac Bullinger, computer science

Byron

Lorna Gage, communication

Clark

James Willis, physics

Cody

Kaylena Atnip, EMS; Caden Crooks, biology and pre-professional science; Kavan Johnston, business; Shawn Klass, criminal justice; Alex Livingston, conservation law enforcement

Lovell

Anne Harder, elementary education

Powell

Heidi Barrus, early childhood education; Sam Kuntz, history; KaitLynn Long, nursing; Javier Mendoza, psychology; Madyson Riedinger, English; Brian Smith, mathematics; Charles Tucker, drafting

