Saturday, October 17th
Cody
Highland Games, gates open at 9 a.m, opening ceremony at 9:30, competition at 10, 88 West Rocky Road. Spectators welcome, events include: Caber Toss, Dinnie Stone Carry, Hammer Toss, Lift & Load, Weight over Bar (Learning Edition), Sheaf Toss (Learning Edition), Sprint and Tug of War. Spectators will be allowed to try any event, but must wear a kilt and will not be awarded points toward competition. Food and drink available.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Powell
NWC music outdoor concert, 2 p.m., Washington Park.
Sunday, October 18th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, October 19th
Cody
Talk on lodging tax, noon, Cody Club Room.
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 20th
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. E
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.