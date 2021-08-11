For 22 years, recently retired Cody High School science teacher Amy Gerber has taken students to study the coral reef and island ecosystems of Andros Island in the Bahamas.
And while she has loved every trip, she said this one stands out for numerous reasons.
“This one was really special,” she said. “It’s my last trip and was two years in the making. We worked so long and hard to make it happen.”
The group was originally scheduled to go last summer but as with most things, the pandemic pushed it back. This year things were looking good until three weeks before they were set to leave, when Andros got locked down for two weeks due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“It was horrible,” senior Alex Nelson said. “I don’t think I stopped crying. We’d been trying to go for long so.”
When the initial lockdown was extended, it looked like the trip was off, but Gerber was able to get the group approved to go as long as they stayed at the Forfar Field Station and didn’t venture into any settlements.
“It took a ton of effort to get there,” she said. “There were a lot of hoops with the restrictions but Andros is very cautions because there aren’t hospitals or ventilators. It’s not a tourist mecca like other parts of the Bahamas.”
The group, which included 12 students, one former student and three adult chaperones, left June 9 and were there for a week.
“It was really fun,” said sophomore Emileigh Dalton, who had never been on a plane before. “I was kind of nervous for the big airports and not being around my family but it was definitely worth it.”
Two days after they arrived the restrictions were lifted so the students were able to have the full experience, which included being able to travel around the island.
“I decided to go on the trip because biology, and even science as a whole is something I am really interested in,” sophomore Joren Vipperman said. “I also was eager to experience the different cultures and lifestyles of a different country, and expanding my horizons outside of our small town.”
Gerber, who retired at the end of the last school year, has made a trip to Andros every year since 1993, first as a grad student and then taking students while teaching biology in Ohio and later Cody. The group stayed at the Forfar Field Station, which has the third-longest barrier reef in the world.
“Someone once told me you can’t lay your head on a pillow on the island and not have it seep into your soul,” Gerber said. “I’ve loved it to the depths on my soul since then.”
The group snorkeled every day on the barrier reef, identifying fish and various invertebrates. They even saw some nurse sharks during one of the trips. And they went on a night snorkel to see what the reef looked like after dark.
“I had snorkeled one time in Mexico but not like we did (in Andros),” Nelson said. “I saw so many things I’d never seen like shark and octopus. It was interesting learning about the fish too.”
The island has nearly 200 fresh water blue holes and the group was able to visit some of them including Captain Bill’s Blue Hole, which is 440 feet in circumference and 100 feet deep.
“Swimming in the blue holes was one of the most fun things we did,” Nelson said.
They also went to Morgan’s Bluff, which is the highest point on the island. It is named after the famous buccaneer/pirate, Sir Henry Morgan.
And more inland was a Bahamian dry forest known as a coppice.
“One thing that really stood out to me was all the plants,” Dalton said. “I loved learning about the plants from the staff and seeing how passionate they were about Andros.”
They also visited a settlement on the island called Red Bays, known for its sustainable subsistence lifestyle. Every day, the locals harvest the ocean for fish and sponges and the land for straw, wild boars and land crabs.
“My favorite part of the trip was getting to see and experience the different cultures and way of life of the Bahamas, and how the people of the town interacted with us and each other,” Vipperman said.
Residents are renowned for their woodcarvings and beautiful, sturdy baskets woven from palm thatch fronds, something the students also got to experience.
“One of my favorite things was basket weaving with Mrs. Anne and her two daughters,” Dalton said. “Mrs. Anne and her daughters were always super happy to help us and their patience was super appreciated because we were all confused at first.”
The only thing the group couldn’t do that others had in the past have was go out for a tradition dinner on the final night. However, they had the food brought in so they could still experience the cuisine.
“The uncertainty that surrounded this trip made it that much better when we finally set foot on the island,” junior Kinley Bollinger said. “To say it was a dream come true is an understatement for me, and I feel so very blessed to have experienced the magic of Andros Island with such incredible people. This is an experience that I will never forget, not only because of the beauty and culture of the Bahamas, but because of the way this week changed me as a person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.