Tripp Kaeden Bailey was born Dec. 23, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Falicia and Matt Bailey of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Tripp joins brother Tucker Kane, 7.
Grandparents are Marge Bailey, Dick and Vicky Janway, and Bill and Lisa Bailey.
Liam Alexander Trask was born Dec. 24, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Brooke and Ian Trask of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Liam joins sister Quinn Danielle Trask, 2.
