Ralph M. “Buck” and Shirley Ann Wilkerson celebrated 60 years of marriage Friday.
They were married Aug. 14, 1961, in Baumholder, Germany, where Buck was serving in the U.S. Army and Shirley was working as an English teacher on the base.
After Buck retired from the army they moved to Cody, where they have lived ever since. He worked as a real estate broker and she became a stay-at-home mother, raising children Steve, Sue and Woody.
