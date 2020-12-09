Isla Mae Gwynn was born Dec. 10, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Angela and Nick Gwynn of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Dr. Stephen Mainini, Rita Mainin, Susan Gwynn and Ken Gwynn.
Boone Ulysses Dickson was born 1:43 p.m. Dec. 3 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Mylee and Dillon Dickson of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Mel and Jen McArthur, and John and Jenny Dickson.
Cora Andrea Varian was born Dec. 6, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Joellen and Andy Varian of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Cora joins siblings Nathan, 11, Joshua, 9, and Raegan, 2.
Grandparents are Lorrie Hern, Gerry Greenwell, Tim Hern, Ann Hern, Bob Varian and Janeen Varian.
