image

The Shoshone Back Country Horsemen group was established in 1993. (Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy Photo

The Shoshone Back Country Horsemen, established in 1993, is celebrating its 30th year of maintaining trails, improving trailheads for stock and providing training for youth and adults in stock-handling skills, “Leave No Trace” practices, and respecting the land.

