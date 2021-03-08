The well-attended SPIN Cody fundraiser for the Cody Regional Health Foundation has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One of CRH Foundation’s biggest annual events, SPIN Cody brings together as many as 500 people for a stationary bike race to raise money to fund projects such as a 3D mammography and transcranial magnetic stimulation, an alternative mental health treatment. Despite the impact of the pandemic and making the decision not to hold SPIN Cody this year, Foundation head Annalea Avery says they have been able to fund everything they needed to.
“This year with the pandemic just being so unknown, our goal was to focus on the greatest need for the hospital and to allow the general fund to be flexible for that,” Avery said. “We’ve still been able to grant funds to a number of different departments.”
The Foundation has been trying to raise funds other ways, including by selling raffle tickets for a 2021 Can-Am Maverick side-by-side. Tickets for the raffle are $20 or six for $100 and are available at p2p.onecause.com/crhatvraffle or in-person at the Cody Chamber of Commerce. The drawing will be held May 3.
“We hope people will still continue to support us in the future,” Avery said. “We’ve been so incredibly fortunate to have their support.”
