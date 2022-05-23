Some people just have a way with words, and some people just have a way with a paintbrush. And some people, like Brooke Malia Mann, have a way with both.
The Cody artist melds words and images in her latest books for children Miracles of Jesus (2019) and Teachings of Jesus (2022). The beloved Bible stories are translated into simple language and beautiful illustrations, especially for children.
“For kids, the miracles of Jesus are magic,” Brooke says, “and because they’re susceptible to so much, I was compelled to create these books to add another voice. It truly is a calling for me; this is my way of using my talents to tell these cherished stories.”
The books themselves have unique elements purposefully directed at children and their families. The pages are sturdy to withstand the liveliness of little hands, and die-cut shapes on several pages hint at what happens next. The scenes have eye-catching angles such as Jesus walking on the water as seen from the sea and the Last Supper viewed from above. For Brooke, the pages have a personal meaning as she incorporates her family and friends as townspeople, witnesses or audience in the images.
“Here I am with my husband,” Brooke points out in a particular picture, “and here are my little boys. My parents are in this one, and grandparents on that page.”
Brooke’s style reflects her Japanese ancestry, her California upbringing and her college years in Utah.
“I like the food and cultural patterns of Japan – like the swirls of the sea as Jesus walks across the water,” she says, “or the koi-like fish. The color palette is California – ‘beachy’ with bright colors.”
Since she was a little girl making stapled-together picture books, Brooke has been involved in art. A Brigham Young University graduate, Brooke has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in illustration and a minor in English. She has created numerous paintings including portraits, still-lifes and commissioned works. When her husband was in graduate school at the University of Wyoming, the Laramie Mural Project tapped Brooke as one of the local artists to create “one-of-a-kind, large-scale murals” on downtown buildings to celebrate area culture.
Today, Brooke’s time and attention are focused on her family – her husband, Randall, and their two boys, a rambunctious toddler and what Mom calls a “squishy-faced” baby. Creating art is still “do-able,” Brooke says, but that toddler is apt to announce, “Mommy, I want to paint!
“Family is most important to me, but my faith and art are a close second and third,” Brooke adds. “I love creating art that can bless the lives of little children and their families. I truly enjoy teaching art lessons and doing children’s books, free-lance jobs and commissioned paintings.”
Finally, Brooke observes that “technology seems to take books out of the picture” these days. Her hope is that parents will simply grab a book and read it to their kids.
Learn more about Brooke and her work at brookemalia.com. Her children’s books are published by Deseret Book Company and are available there or at Amazon.com.
