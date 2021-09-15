Cody High School celebrates Homecoming week starting Monday, and this year a couple of the signature events are going to be even bigger to make up for the limitations imposed last year.
“Since we didn’t have a substantial homecoming, not much last year, we want to do a bigger bonfire, parade this year,” student body president Bradley Fick told city council members at a recent meeting. “We are going to spend more money, do a little more, have it go longer.
Added to that, this year the Broncs are hosting county rival Powell in football Sept. 24. Mayor Matt Hall said he’d talk to Powell Mayor John Wetzel about a friendly side bet between the two towns.
Homecoming week events (theme is Making History)
Monday
• JV football game vs. Kelly Walsh at 4 p.m.
• Bonfire, 8-9 p.m. at Beck Lake Park
Tuesday
• Swim meet vs. Powell at 5 p.m.
• Volleyball vs. Riverton, 6 p.m.
Thursday
• Volleyball at Powell at 6 p.m.
Friday
• Assembly in Wynona Thompson Auditorium, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Parade at 2 p.m., line-up at 1:45 p.m. Start at Wells Fargo.
• Freshman football game vs. Powell at 3 p.m.
• Varsity football game vs. Powell at 7 p.m.
Saturday
• Homecoming dance in the Stock Activities Center, 8-11 p.m. Cost is $15 per person.
Dress-up Days:
Monday: Decades Day
• Seniors: 80s
• Juniors: 60s
• Sophomores: 70s
• Freshmen: 90s
• Staff: 50s
Tuesday: Toga Tuesday
Wednesday: Wild West Wednesday
Thursday: Stereotypical Day
• Seniors: Frat boys
• Juniors: Preppy
• Sophomores: Sporty
• Freshmen: Nerds
• Staff: Skaters
Friday: Blue & Gold
