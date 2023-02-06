In the formative days of our band – The Morning Reign – we made it known that we would play anywhere, anytime, for any money: proms, parties, nightclubs, beer halls, concerts – any place we could plug in and get better as musicians and performers.
We probably should have rethought the gig at the Oregon State Correctional Center for Women.
Having a rock group perform at a women’s prison was fresh territory for the state’s penal system and certainly for us. It all started when a new program was created by the Oregon legislature designed to teach life skills and provide diversions that would keep the inmates, well, diverted. They hired a “recreation professional” – whom we came to know as Miss Beatrice – from a major cruise line whose background was in buffets, shuffleboard and cruising the Caribbean.
For the record, at the Oregon Correctional Center there were no buffets, no shuffleboard, no Caribbean.
Miss Beatrice was a rock music enthusiast who had heard us play at the legendary Salem VFW Hall during one of her rare ventures outside the walls. To her credit, she liked our music, our show and our hair enough to reach out to us about doing a “concert” at the OSCCW. Regretfully, there was no budget to pay us in the usual way, but Miss B. put together a package that included a hearty prison-food meal and the promise of a glowing letter of recommendation. The opportunity was just too good to pass up.
It was not easy getting a truckload of band equipment into the gig. Each of us was thoroughly searched for “contraband” (by male guards, thankfully), and our amps, guitars, keyboards and drum kit got the smell test from an aging drug-sniffing mutt. Once inside the gym/exercise hall/concert venue, we discovered that our staging consisted of a temporary, foot-high wooden platform placed squarely in the area where the attendees would be sitting. We managed to squeeze all our gear onto the minuscule stage and powered up using extension cords which had been strung from wall sockets around the perimeter. What could possibly go wrong?
We found out soon enough. The inmates started filing in from the dining hall directly after lunch: I had some concern that sharpened eating utensils might be smuggled in until we were advised that the only flatware in use was spoons. With the potential stabbing issue resolved, our worries turned to seating. Everyone was instructed to sit on the floor since folding chairs held the possibility of injury and/or death. Dozens of lady lawbreakers took up residence on the stage, which eliminated our plans for choreography and limited our ability to move at all. By now it was obvious that the guards – both male and female - were going to pick their battles.
Miss Beatrice did an outstanding job in her introduction.
“Ladies, we’re lucky to have one of America’s hottest bands here for our first live concert. They look and sound like The Beatles, only better. Please give a big OSCCW welcome to…The Morning Reign!!!”
It was probably an omen that nobody clapped, cheered or whooped. Still, we were there for the learning experience, so we jumped into our signature opener – “Twist and Shout.” That tune selection was not a good one since it eliminated any thoughts of us sounding remotely like The Beatles. Aside from our haircuts, it was also quickly obvious that we did not look like them either.
We were committed to doing a quality Morning Reign show and, truth be told, it was going fine until shortly after we launched into our “money” tune – “Money.” It is a rock and roll classic, due largely to its infectious beat that compels one to get up and dance. By the end of the first chorus, four hundred convicts had gotten up to dance.
The mayhem was enhanced by the gyrations of the troupe that had been sitting on the stage. They sprung up and launched into an eclectic mix of stripper and go-go techniques that quickly had the room in a frenzy. We kept playing, even when several new Reign enthusiasts tried to kiss us and grab our rock-star private parts. Finally, Miss Beatrice had had enough.
With a single wave of her hand, Miss B. literally pulled the plug on her well-intentioned experiment. We quickly powered down as the guards pulled the extension cords from the wall. A cadre of uniforms thankfully came on stage and encircled us for our own protection. The remainder of the guard contingent brandished their batons as they attempted to herd the fired-up group out the door and back to what we assumed were their cells.
To be honest, it was not the musical experience we had envisioned. Our equipment was loaded on a vehicle used for prisoner transport and dropped unceremoniously outside the gate a half-mile from our truck. Miss Beatrice seemed genuinely sorry about the turn of events: we sensed she was worried about losing her job and going back to buffets, shuffleboard and a cruise less exotic than the Caribbean. She did write us a glowing letter of recommendation: we never got that hearty prison-food meal.
For the boys in the band, we filed the OSCCW in our memory banks. We learned some lessons about playing for rowdy crowds (there would be many in our career), and when the Oregon State Men’s Penitentiary called, we turned them down.
Story Series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that's why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I've been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
