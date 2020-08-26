Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Peter Ferfess II, 38, warrant, Aug. 17
Disturbance
Burglar alarm triggered, assistance given, Cooper Lane E, Cody, Aug. 17.
Political sign reported stolen from yard, Lane 8 1/2, Powell, Aug. 17.
Report of domestic disturbance, person “throwing stuff,” North Ridge Drive, Cody, Aug. 17.
Report of traveler skipping out on bar tab, State Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 17.
Report of vehicle driving through fence, Meadow Road, Powell, Aug. 19.
Report of neighbor harassing reporting party, WYO 295, Powell, Aug. 20.
Report of flags being damaged, WYO 295, Powell, Aug. 20.
Deputy flagged down and advised of domestic disturbance, Big Horn Avenue/17th Street, Cody, Aug. 21.
Report of written prescription stolen from vehicle, US 14A, Powell, Aug. 21.
Report of person opening head gate and flooding field, County Road 2ABN, Cody, Aug. 22.
Report of neighbors screaming death threats at one another due to revving of car engine, Lane 11, Powell, Aug. 22.
Report of person in black clothing firing shotgun at moment reporting party arrived in area, Road 6, Powell, Aug. 22.
Traffic
Report of young man speeding on a dirt bike, Lane 12, Powell, Aug. 16.
Camper reported abandoned at Deaver Reservoir, Road 2N, Deaver, Aug. 17.
Officer called in crash, N Division Street, Powell, Aug. 18.
Driver cited for speeding and expired registration, State Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 18.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 290, Meeteetse, Aug. 19.
Driver cited for speeding and warned for temporary tag, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Aug. 20.
Abandoned camper in handicap spot at Deaver Reservoir, Road 2N, Deaver, Aug. 20.
Diver cited for speeding near Buffalo Bill Reservoir, South Fork side, County Road 6QS, Cody, Aug. 21.
Report of vehicle sliding into gulch, seems abandoned, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, Aug. 22.
Other
Tan mule with black stripes, possibly wearing a saddle reported missing at Deer Creek Trailhead, County Road 6WX, Cody, Aug. 16.
Report of dogs with no shade, Road 18, Powell, Aug. 17.
Report of dog biting a person, Lane 11, Powell, Aug. 18.
Report of two pit bulls charging reporting party on their property, Lane 9, Powell, Aug. 20.
Report of donkey being neglected, not being fed nor has free access to water, County Road 6UU, Cody, Aug. 20.
Report of brown and white horse on road, unable to be located, WYO 295/Lane 5, Powell, Aug. 20.
Officer found wooden plank on road, assistance given, US 14A, Powell, Aug. 21.
White and black collie mix named Diesel with blue collar and no tags reported lost, returned to owner, Road 11/Lane 8, Powell, Aug. 22.
Truck license plate reported lost, County Road 6WX, Cody, Aug. 22.
Brown horse with white legs reported on road, officer gave assistance, WYO 295/Lane 4, Powell, Aug. 22.
Officer spies suitcase on road, US 14A, Cody, Aug. 22.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Zachery Brandenburg, 37, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 23
Jon Brown, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, speeding, failure to signal, interference with a peace officer, Aug. 23
Disturbance
Dog on Draw Street barking at times through night, 7:46 a.m., Aug. 18.
Female yelling and throwing things and caller would like her to leave Casper Drive residence, 1:49 a.m. Aug. 19.
Female banging on Wyoming Avenue door and ringing doorbell, 3:42 a.m. Aug. 19.
Neighbor on West Yellowstone playing loud music, 6:29 p.m. Aug. 20.
Large dog barking all morning on Twin Creek Trail Avenue, 10:11 a.m., Aug. 21.
Barking dog on Outlook Court, 9:44 p.m. Aug. 21.
Caller said dog has been barking all night on Meadow Lane, 6:55 a.m. Aug. 22.
Loud music playing on Alger, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 23.
There are barking dogs in camper with words “Free Spirit” on it on Kenmar and Pioneer streets, 1:01 p.m. Aug. 24.
Traffic
Vehicle on Sheridan parked in front of store for two hours, 9:51 a.m. Aug. 18.
Caller said vehicle at 13th Street and Sheridan has been there for a week, 8:04 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller said shaved ice truck parked on Canyon Avenue has expired registration, 11:59 a.m. Aug. 19.
Two-vehicle crash at Wendy’s on Sheridan, 12:14 p.m. Aug. 19.
Car hit deer on 13th Street and Wyoming Avenue, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 19.
Fawn was hit on U.S. 14-16-20 East near Absaroka Bay RV Park and people are trying to keep it out of the roadway, 12:08 a.m. Aug. 20.
Woman said vehicle on 14th Street has been in front of her house for three days, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 20.
Vehicle parked on grass at Riley Arena on Heart Mountain Street, 2:42 a.m. Aug. 21.
Caller at 11th Street and Elm Avenue said older sedan has been parked there a few weeks and someone removed the plates, 9:36 a.m. Aug. 21.
Caller on 29th Street and Sheridan said speeding driver in Ford Explorer almost struck the caller and his dog, 10:41 p.m. Aug. 21.
Caller said buses parked for sale on 15th Street have been there for weeks, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 22.
Caller said two men got on Harley Davidson after drinking at Silver Dollar Bar, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 22.
Delayed report of fender-bender in Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 8:16 p.m. Aug. 22.
City employee damaged a vehicle on 14th Street, 2;20 p.m. Aug. 24.
Toilet in road at Depot Drive and 16th Street, 2:47 p.m. Aug. 24.
Other
Caller said three people staying in a room at the Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan are not registered guests but refuse to leave. They shut and locked the door and are refusing to speak to the caller, 8:37 a.m. Aug. 18.
Caller said children are bringing “bearded dragons” inside play area at Mentock Park, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 18.
Man on 11th Street would like welfare check on one of his employees who hasn’t been to work in a few days and is going through a rough divorce. Reported as unattended death, 11:52 a.m. Aug. 18.
Woman said neighbor’s dog defecated all over her walkway and she doesn’t feel safe walking to her car on Bleistein, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 18.
Caller on 23rd Street would like people from property across canal trespassed as they are breaking through fence to get to the canal, 12:03 p.m. Aug. 18.
German Shepherd inside vehicle at Walmart on Yellowstone and windows aren’t down far, 4:54 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller in Cody has questions about drug related activity going on at his mom’s rental house, 6:22 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller wants an officer to go to Wyoming Avenue address and kick his sister out of the house because she is causing a lot of problems, 11:34 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller on Roberts Street said $20,000 in cash was stolen from her mother, 8:39 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on Casper Drive would like someone trespassed from her mother’s home, 10:17 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller would like roommate removed from Draw Street residence and said roommate has stuff in her house she can’t be around due to being on probation, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on Public Street and 19th Street said someone possibly hit mailboxes, 11:48 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on Canyon Avenue noticed someone dropped off paperwork that talks about abolishing the police and a revolution and she would like an officer to pick it up, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 19.
Caller said younger male parked in Mentock Park area for last two weeks, stays there all day and see multiple vehicles stopping to speak with male, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 19.
Woman on Larkspur Court received fraudulent call telling her to purchase gift cards. They have woman’s credit card, bank account and drivers license info, 7:32 p.m. Aug. 19.
People swimming in lake at Beck Lake Park on 14th Street, 2:10 a.m. Aug. 20.
Man at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue is throwing stuff and screaming in front of his children, 11:32 a.m. Aug. 20.
Ex is harassing woman again while she works at Wendy’s on Sheridan, 6:09 p.m. Aug. 20.
Dead deer at dead end sign on 13th Street and Wyoming Avenue, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 21.
Woman on E Avenue cut a branch off her neighbor’s tree that was hanging in her yard and the neighbor is very upset about it, 12:54 p.m. Aug. 21.
Caller on Cowgill Road would like to trespass family, 1:02 p.m. Aug. 21.
Caller on Carter Avenue wants clarification on state statute for sexual abuse of a minor, 4:46 p.m. Aug. 21.
Woman said her daughter’s father is not abiding by custody agreement and she is supposed to have visitation tomorrow but is unable to reach her daughter, 8:52 p.m. Aug. 21.
Woman on 31st Street said she heard a gunshot south of residence, 5:39 a.m. Aug. 22.
Dead deer on 29th Street, 7:21 a.m. Aug. 22.
Woman at Mountain High Health Foods said she has questions in reference to a male that stalked her daughter, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 22.
Caller at Mountain High Health Foods on 17th Street would like officer to speak to man who has harassed employees, especially younger females, in the past to leave employees alone, 2:28 p.m. Aug. 22.
Caller wants to remove trespass on someone at Juby’s Mobile Home Court, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 22.
Caller and partner on Canyon Avenue got into argument, 5:07 a.m. Aug. 23.
Caller said there’s a camper near his Pioneer Avenue address and people are staying there and allowing dogs to defecate in the caller’s yard, 11:47 a.m. Aug. 23.
Elderly woman fell in front of Crystal Cover Apartments on Big Horn Avenue, 1:56 p.m. Aug. 23.
Caller at Collier Group on 12th Street is asking officer to look for a stolen vehicle, 5:01 p.m. Aug. 23.
Caller said underage children smoking at skate park at Mentock on Blackburn Avenue, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 23.
Person at Rodeway Inn on 17th Street needs to return a computer to man and would like an officer present due to past problems, 4:40 a.m. Aug. 24.
Man said neighbor’s cat on Bleistein Avenue attacked his cat, which is now in the hospital, 9:17 a.m. Aug. 24.
Caller at Best Western Ivy Inn on 8th Street lost his gun on Aug. 15 while in town for the rodeo, 9:34 a.m. Aug. 24.
Woman on Owens Avenue said son was bit by a dog but it did not break the skin, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 24.
