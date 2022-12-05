It sounds a lot like Christmas at the Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, as the familiar notes of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” echo through the rehearsal room.
These notes aren’t new to Kyla Cassaboon, playing the Sugar Plum Fairy, or Gracie Schmeiser, playing Clara. They’ve been rehearsing their dance steps for this year’s production since August, and have each been involved in local Nutcracker productions for more than a decade each.
But despite the familiarity, those notes can’t help but inspire a smile, Schmeiser said.
“I’m in college right now at Northwest College, but I love dance so much that I decided to come back for ‘The Nutcracker’ this year because I missed it,” she said. “At this point, it’s a part of who I am.”
Cassaboon agreed.
“There’s something so different and special about telling a story not through words or voice, but through movement,” she said. “I think that’s why it’s become a holiday tradition.”
At Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, “The Nutcracker” has taken on a life of its own and touched the lives of hundreds of dancers and audience members since its first performance in 1997, director Elizabeth Fernandez said.
This year’s 25th anniversary performance of ‘The Nutcracker” will honor that legacy, she said, with Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre both celebrating the performance’s past and looking ahead to its future.
Most notable, Fernandez said, will be the unveiling of new sets designed by Casey Kearns for the production. For the first 22 years of the production, the sets were rented, Fernandez said.
The new props and laser-cut backgrounds have been unveiled in pieces beginning in 2019, she said, with this year’s performance providing the first look at Kearns’ completed vision for the production.
“It’s pretty cutting-edge,” Fernandez said. “I think people will kind of be blown away by it.”
When it comes to looking back, Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre will be hosting an alumni reunion
party at the Cody Theatre on Dec. 9, and anybody who has participated in “The Nutcracker” over the last quarter century is invited to attend, reminisce and enjoy stories and video clips from the last 25 years, Fernandez said.
“It’s been fun to connect with everybody again, and it’s a testament to ‘The Nutcracker’ and its magic that a lot of our alumni plan to participate,” she said.
Fernandez’s mother Cynthia Kaelberer, who has spent the last 25 years cooking for the technical crew, is also looking back in her newly published book “Feeding the Nutcracker Crew,” which features recipes, stories and photos from the production’s history.
“It’s a chronological remembrance of our ‘Nutcracker’ and how it has evolved over the years,” Fernandez said. “Plus, there are some pretty great recipes in it too.”
As always, this year’s performance of “The Nutcracker” will feature high-quality dancing, courtesy of roughly 100 performers, Fernandez said. Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre students will perform alongside guest performers Randy Pacheco and Sasha Vincett of Ballet Arizona, who have been participating in the local performances for the last four years.
“It’s a pleasure to work with these young performers and watch them grow,” Pacheco said. “I hope they never give up and keep working and pushing because, despite the hard times, ballet is beautiful.”
Fernandez attributed the long-standing success of “The Nutcracker” to support from Cody residents who come to watch the adventures of Clara and her nutcracker friend year after year.
“It really is like a big family and everybody works together to make this production happen,” Fernandez said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last 25 years, and can’t wait to see where things go in the future.”
The 2022 performance of “The Nutcracker” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at rockymountaindancetheatre.org. The website also has information on how to purchase Kaelberer’s book and tickets to the alumni reunion.
