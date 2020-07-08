Kiddie Parade Winners

Best theme: Shoot for the Stars

Best dressed western individual: Cosmic Cowgirl

Most patriotic individual: Uncle Sam I Am

Judges favorite: Two Girls with Goals

Best Decorated Float: Children of the National Guard

Best Dressed Western Group: Irish Cowgirls

Best Youth Organization: Girl Scout Troop 1395

Most Patriotic Group: American Flag Twirlers

Potpourri: Ian and Nifty

Most Humorous: Jazzy Jones

Spirit Award: Sisters from the Southfork

Best Horse: Lyxi and Hawkeye

Mayor’s Favorite: Lizzy’s Space Adventure

