Kiddie Parade Winners
Best theme: Shoot for the Stars
Best dressed western individual: Cosmic Cowgirl
Most patriotic individual: Uncle Sam I Am
Judges favorite: Two Girls with Goals
Best Decorated Float: Children of the National Guard
Best Dressed Western Group: Irish Cowgirls
Best Youth Organization: Girl Scout Troop 1395
Most Patriotic Group: American Flag Twirlers
Potpourri: Ian and Nifty
Most Humorous: Jazzy Jones
Spirit Award: Sisters from the Southfork
Best Horse: Lyxi and Hawkeye
Mayor’s Favorite: Lizzy’s Space Adventure
