CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the 5th Judicial District is hosting their eighth Taste of Park County event on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cody Auditorium.
After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the group is glad the fundraiser is making a comeback.
“The community has been waiting for it, I’ve been told, and it’s going to be a huge benefit for CASA,” said Brandie Gann, director of CASA. “We’ve been, just like everybody else, bringing things back and hoping for the best.”
Tickets are $20 a piece, which gives attendees access to all 16 restaurants that are donating food to the event this year.
“Everything they do is donated. They bring food that they’ve bought and paid for for 350 people,” Gann said.
All of the restaurants are located in Park County and include such establishments as Peter’s Cafe, Annie’s Soda Saloon, the Irma Hotel, Fat Racks BBQ, Wyoming Buffalo Company, Bubba’s Bar-B-Que, Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant from Powell and the Fresh Prince of Steaks food truck.
“It’s like the culinary event of the year,” Gann said. “The restaurants are able to showcase new foods ... and people can come out and taste and preview those restaurants.”
The event will also have a silent auction, where the prizes have been donated by local businesses.
There will be children’s books, diamond earrings, kayaks and paddle boards, charcuterie boards, meat from local ranches, fall baskets, wines, cigars and a painted medallion made by artist Gerald Shippen.
There will even be gift certificates for massages and restaurants. There will be movie passes and even a trip to Colorado that will be auctioned off.
“Because of our sponsors, the restaurants and the local businesses that donate silent auction items, everything that we make is basically a profit,” Gann said. “We couldn’t ask for a better community, and even with the struggles they’ve had they still come out and support us.”
The organization hopes to sell all 350 tickets and all of the silent auction items.
Those funds will be used to help the organization train advocates and provide for the needs of abused and neglected children. These needs can range from clothing to a bed to luggage. Funds will be used to provide children with experiences they’ve never had before.
“If there’s a foster family that has like six kids, we’ll pay for something that can help them feel that they’re part of the community, and it could be something like going to movies,” Gann said. “[And]a lot of these kids haven’t experienced even going out to a restaurant to eat, so we can do some of those things for them as well.”
The funds also go toward helping pay for dental appointments, counseling appointments and school supplies.
“If there is anything that we can pay for that will help a child, then we will,” Gann said.
Gann said she appreciated the community coming together to help children.
“Our favorite part is knowing that all of the folks that come together are there to support the children of the 5th District,” Gann said. “
And, CASA is thankful for all those who donated food and items to the event.
“We are just so thankful for the restaurants and the businesses that make this possible,” Gann said. “It’s absolutely wonderful what they do every year.”
Tickets for Taste of Park County can be bought at CASA on Rumsey Avenue, at both the Cody and Powell chambers, and The Thistle.
For more information, visit business.codychamber.org/events/details/taste-of-park-county- 8613?calendarMonth=2022-10-01 or visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/1134430687478222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.