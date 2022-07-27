Friday July 29
Cody
Heart Mountain Pilgrimage, events all day, Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Yellowstone Quilt Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena. There will be quilts for sale, vendors, food, quilting classes, antique quilts and raffle quilts. Cost is $5 at the door.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Tours and Toddies Exclusive Tour, 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Join the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Executive Director Rebecca West for a special “Director’s Cut” VIP Exclusive Tour – Part 1. At the end of this tour, enjoy charcuterie, drinks and Q&A. Cost is $60 per person; $55 for Center of the West members. Spots are limited. Advanced registration is required. Register at tickets.centerofthewest.org, by calling (307) 254-7073, or by e-mailing tours@centerofthewest.org.
Roller Event at the Rec Center, 7-9 p.m., Cody Rec Center. Bring your own wheels. Acceptable wheels include: roller blades, roller skates, heeleys, skateboards, scooters, hoverboards. No bikes or anything gas powered. Enjoy a fun night on wheels with music, food, and more. DJ Dugstep CD Entertainment. Cost is $4 per person, $10 per family.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Powell
Park County Fair, all day, Park County Fairgrounds.
Saturday, July 30
Cody
Heart Mountain Pilgrimage, events all day, Wynona Thompson Auditorium and Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Yellowstone Quilt Fest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Riley Arena. There will be quilts for sale, vendors, food, quilting classes, antique quilts and raffle quilts. Cost is $5 at the door.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
The Laramie Project, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Outdoor Concert with The Riverside Folk Band, 7:30-9 p.m., TAC Retreat Center. Enjoy a night of sunsets and stars with a seven piece melodic folk band. Bring your own chair and $10 for a night of relaxed and spacious music. The land is across from the new airport. Kids enter for free.
Powell
Park County Fair, all day, Park County Fairgrounds
Sunday, July 31
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.
The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 1
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, August 2
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.