Meeteetse’s annual Labor Day Celebration returns this long weekend for the 109th year.
As usual, it’s an event chock full of activities, from a craft fair to horseshoes, a low-country boil to a rodeo.
It also has high expectations from those putting it on, as a prelude to an even bigger 110th event next year.
“We are hoping for it to be bigger than last year,” assistant visitors center director Destiny Webster said. “We’ve been doing this over 100 years, it has been a tradition to have a Labor Day rodeo and it’s the last rodeo for the season in this area.
“We actually have people driving in to visit us for our rodeo.”
Before that, action starts 7 p.m. Friday with a kickoff concert at the Elkhorn Bar and Grill featuring Justin Beasley. Both bars in town will also be serving food and drinks.
Saturday-Monday on the boardwalk a craft fair will set up shop 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cornhole is 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind the Elkhorn, horseshoes Sunday at the same time and place.
Softball is Sunday between town and the rodeo grounds, with youths at 3 p.m. and adults at 4.
There is a low country boil at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elkhorn.
On Sunday, the Chuck Perkins and Kitty Aragon Labor Day jackpot team roping will be at the rodeo grounds. There will also be open mic and karaoke Sunday night at the Elkhorn.
Meeteetse Museums will also be open extended hours through Monday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a live quilt exhibit and silent auction.
On Monday, the parade honoring America’s heroes will be at 9 a.m., followed by street games at 10, and at 1 p.m. the final regional rodeo of the season will be at the rodeo grounds south of town.
The traditional duck races will commence at 6 p.m.
