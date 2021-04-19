New York City based photographer James Farrell will present a workshop for active sports photography on the Northwest College campus Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Farrell will kick off the two-part workshop in Fagerberg Building, Room 70, with a lighting and posing demonstration with Trapper athletes.
After a short lunch break, he will resume by demonstrating how to prepare and edit his images from the morning session to submit to sports magazines and corporate clients using Capture One and Photoshop.
“Working with active subjects is my specialty,” Farrell said. “Photographing dynamic images that give the true vision of what it means to be an athlete is always my goal.”
Throughout his career, he has worked with clients like Peloton, FitBit, NFL, ESPN, Runner’s World, Fitness Magazine, Bicycling Magazine and Muscle & Fitness.
He brings his expertise to share with photography students in the NWC Photographic Communications program as well as sports photography enthusiasts in the Big Horn Basin.
Funding for Farrell’s visit is provided by a Perkins Grant devoted to bringing current technology and industry trends to classrooms that are focused on providing workforce ready curricula.
View Farrell’s personal and corporate work at jamesfarrellphoto.com.
This event is free and open to the public. Those who attend the workshop will be required to wear a face covering and social distance.
For more information contact NWC associate professor of photography Christine Garceau at Christine.Garceau@nwc.edu.
For more events at Northwest College, visit nwc.edu/events.
