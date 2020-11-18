Levi Colt Francisco was born 9:18 a.m. Nov. 11, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ashtin Decker and Garrett Francisco of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Jenifer Decker of Powell, Ryan Decker of Worland, Adam Clifford of Powell, Jackie Francisco of New York, Ron Burdick and Maura Gavin of Ohio, and Katie Decker of Worland.
Isaiah Fredrick Dallman was born Nov. 10, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Cailyn and Daniel Dallman of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Isaiah joins siblings Lexi Marie, 17, Elijah James, 12, Madison Nicole, 9, and Rebekah Faith, 3.
Grandparents are Sharleen Williams of Cody, Jamie Dallman of Cody, Scott and Kathy Dallman of Cody, and Walt Williams of Billings.
Adley Hendrich was born Nov. 11, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Alexis and Tom Hendrich of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Rick and Kristie Hendrich, and Mike and Tiffany Poole.
