Members of the Class of 1958 Reunion met up at City Park on Tuesday, July 11. Pictured: (front row, from left) Elaine Moore, Ed Davidson, Dorothy Oliver, Sharon Russell and Margaret Forrester. Back row, from left, Jane Chelberg, Stuart Preece, David Newton, Grant Wasden and Bill Boyd.

 Morgan Phillips

