Debbie Mullins of Thermopolis stared intently at one of the quilts on display at the Yellowstone Quilt Festival on Friday, July 29, at Riley Arena. Mullins stood alone, her eyes roving over every inch of the quilt. It was just her and the quilt in a world of their own, as if she were in the presence of a million-dollar painting.
“It just blows my mind at the talent represented here,” Mullins said. “It’s just the imagination that these women have.”
This was Mullins’ first time experiencing the quilt festival. She had originally come to the Cody area to attend the Park County Fair and watch her grandchildren show pigs and rabbits, but then she found out about the quilt festival.
But, it was not Mullins’ first foray into the quilt-making world. Quilt-making runs in her family.
“I have quilts made by my grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and my mother,” Mullins said.
Mullins, of course, inherited the quilt-making gene.
“I have quilted on and off over the years, [but] when I was working full time, it meant I didn’t have time,” she said.
Mullins has, however, made quilts for family, including for her nieces and nephews when they were babies.
“If everything is working well, [quilt making] is very relaxing,” Mullins said. “And you end up with something that is gorgeous.”
The quilts told a story of their own at the festival through the pieces of paper attached to them, much like name tags attached to orphaned children.
Though the quilts hung limp and lifeless while on display, their stories breathed life into the quilts.
Each slip of paper attached to a quilt listed several items of information: maker, owner, quilter, quilt name, quilt pattern, quilt dimensions, the date the quilt was finished and the quilt’s story.
There were handmade quilts, antique quilts and quilts bought from estate sales and thrift stores.
Sarah Pierson bought a quilt, which she named “A Great Find,” at a resale shop for $5.50.
“I love old quilts and have fun thinking about the talented ladies who came before us,” she wrote about the quilt.
Pierson, along with quilter Karen Vanhouten, also made a replica of a Civil War quilt.
“It is a replica of the pattern used by the ladies of the Sanitary Commission, who made quilts to donate to the field hospitals,” Pierson wrote about the quilt.
The festival also boasted quilts that were made in remembrance of others.
Dee Robertson finished a quilt for her friend, Cheryl Baxter, who died before she could finish it.
“It was with great honor that I could finish it for her,” Robertson wrote about the quilt named “Cheryl’s Garden.” “I applied the border as close to what she had planned.”
Pat Larsen made a brightly colored, cat-themed quilt for her grandson’s graduation, simply because those were the things he loved.
Linda H. MacDonald made a quilt in memory of her horse for the 2022 Textile Artists of the Greater Yellowstone challenge.
“Since I was a young girl, I always loved horses ... [but] since I no longer ride ... this quilt is a reminder of my horse, Stormy,” she wrote.
There were also quilts on display that held a great deal of meaning for their makers.
Kelly Shipley’s quilt, named “Daybreak,” was the only thing she had left after a house fire.
“I took it with me when we evacuated. We lost our house and everything in it,” she wrote. “My only project left was this quilt [so] it’s very special to me.”
Then, there were quilts made into travel souvenirs.
Judy Jo Mackie made a quilt out of row-by-row patterns she collected throughout her travels in Wyoming, Colorado and Alaska.
Cyndy Jahn-Thomas made a quilt from panels acquired on a church mission trip to Mozambique in 2017.
“After purchasing the ombre fabric, I thought it would make a great compliment to the panels depicting Mozambican women doing everyday tasks,” she wrote.
For some, the quilts were less sentimental.
“The scrap pile only went down a little, but I really like this quilt,” Ann Trosper wrote about her quilt, “Out West.”
Some quilts were the result of a quilting class or the result of a pattern found in a magazine.
“There’s no story. It was just a kit,” Sydney Manderfeld wrote about her quilt, “Cedar Mills.”
With over 400 quilts hanging in Riley Arena during the festival, there was only awe from attendees and from festival coordinator, Michelle Quick.
“They’re pretty amazing, aren’t they?” Quick said.
For more information,visit Yellowstonequiltfest.info.
