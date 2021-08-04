Although many things have changed, fishing isn’t one of them so find a pole and plan to register for the Buffalo Bill Youth Fishing Derby, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kids one to 13 are invited to participate in this fun and free event. Registration forms are available at the fee booth, on Facebook, and The Park Office until Saturday. Your registration is your free entry into the park. Parental or guardian supervision is required.
Fishing begins at 8 a.m. lasting until 4 p.m. when the anglers and their parents are invited to stop by the Sheep Mountain Day Use area to tell staff about their fun day of fishing and to register any fish caught into the free fish mount drawing. The drawing winner will be announced at 5 p.m.
The fish mount drawing from Canyon Fish Taxidermy will be held for game fish only. Do not gut, please place fish on ice to enter the drawing. Registration will be used for other prize giveaways.
Fishing event boundaries are Buffalo Bill Reservoir and surrounding areas. This event is not a competition for length or numbers; fun only.
Other sponsors of the event are Canyon Fish Taxidermy, Pepsi of Powell, Y-Tex, Whitlock Motors, Big Horn Food Services, Bomgaars, Dairy Queen, Park County Library, Big Horn Basin Boat Club, Park County S&R, Treasured Memories, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone Back Country Horsemen, Majestic Lube-Cody, Wyoming Women on the Fly and Pawnee Irrigation.
Wyoming State Parks is a division of Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources at 2301 Central Avenue, 2nd Floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002. Contact (307) 777-7742, wyoparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.